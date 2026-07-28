Inspire Medical Appoints Michael H. Carrel To Board

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP), a medical technology company, announced the appointment of Michael H. Carrel, a medical device executive, to its Board of Directors effective July 20.

Inspire Medical Systems focuses on developing minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)

Michael has served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a director of AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC), a cardiac device company.

According to the company, during his tenure, AtriCure has grown from $82 million in revenue in 2013 to $535 million in 2025.

Prior to that, Michael served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Axonics, Inc. from 2019 through 2024, until its sale to Boston Scientific Corporation.

"Mike brings extensive executive leadership, board and medical device experience, including a strong track record of developing and commercializing minimally invasive therapies, and we look forward to his guidance as we continue advancing Inspire therapy for the many patients affected by OSA" said Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems.

INSP has traded between $38.91 and $147.03 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $50.93.

INSP is currently up 0.37% at $51.12.

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