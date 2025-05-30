Is Inspire International ETF (WWJD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market, the Inspire International ETF (WWJD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 09/30/2019.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Inspire, and has been able to amass over $330.86 million, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the World ETFs. WWJD seeks to match the performance of the INSPIRE INTERNATIONAL INDEX before fees and expenses.

The Inspire International Index selects foreign equity securities from a global universe of publicly traded equity securities of large capitalization foreign and emerging market companies which have an Inspire Impact Score of zero or higher.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.66%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.45%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Delta Elec-Nvdr (DELTA-R) accounts for about 0.72% of the fund's total assets, followed by Toyota Industrie and Trane Technologi (TT).

WWJD's top 10 holdings account for about 6% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 16.31% and was up about 13.85% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 05/30/2025), respectively. WWJD has traded between $27.43 and $33.74 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 17.18% for the trailing three-year period. With about 222 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Inspire International ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the World ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) tracks FTSE US ALL CAP CHOICE INDEX and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has $10.12 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $13.30 billion. ESGV has an expense ratio of 0.09% and ESGU charges 0.15%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inspire International ETF (WWJD): ETF Research Reports

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.