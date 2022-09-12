Inspire (INSP) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Inspire Medical Systems INSP shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $208.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Inspired scored a strong price rise following its better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues performance. The company registered a 73% year-over-year increase in revenues in Q2 on strong growth within the United States. In the quarter, the company created 17 new U.S. sales territories, bringing the total to 191 U.S. sales territories. Subsequent to this bullish second quarter performance, investment management company Alger Capital reported about its expectation of huge growth prospects of Inspire . This further instilled investors’ confidence on the stock.

This maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -97.4%. Revenues are expected to be $95.62 million, up 55% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Inspire, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INSP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Inspire is part of the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. 10x Genomics TXG, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.6% higher at $35.90. TXG has returned -29.6% in the past month.

10x Genomics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.46. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -206.7%. 10x Genomics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



10x Genomics (TXG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.