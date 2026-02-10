Inspire (INSP) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 40%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $269 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 28.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Inspire metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- United States' of $255.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' stands at $10.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total U.S. sales territories' will reach 342 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 335 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Inspire shares have recorded returns of -31.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

