Inspire (INSP) Down 14.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP). Shares have lost about 14.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Inspire due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -46.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Inspire has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Inspire has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

