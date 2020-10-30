Inspire Brands to buy Dunkin' Brands Group for $11.3 bln including debt -WSJ

Adds details from WSJ report, premium

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O has agreed to be acquired by Inspire Brands for $11.3 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reportedon Friday, bringing chains like Arby's and Dunkin' Donuts under the same umbrella in one of the largest restaurant deals.

Inspire said the all-cash deal to take the owner of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains private would value it at $106.50 a share, according to the report. That would imply a nearly 20% premium over Dunkin's last closing share price on Oct. 23, before the New York Times first reported the deal talks.

Dunkin' Brands and Inspire Brands did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Leslie Adler)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.