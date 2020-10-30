US Markets
Inspire Brands to buy Dunkin' Brands Group for $11.3 bln including debt - WSJ

Inspire Brands Inc will buy Dunkin' Brands Group Inc for $11.3 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

