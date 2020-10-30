Inspire Brands to buy Dunkin' Brands Group for $11.3 bln including debt - WSJ
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Inspire Brands Inc will buy Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O for $11.3 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))
