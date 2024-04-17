Inspirato (ISPO) Price Target Increased by 88.24% to 48.96

The average one-year price target for Inspirato (NasdaqGM:ISPO) has been revised to 48.96 / share. This is an increase of 88.24% from the prior estimate of 26.01 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,124.00% from the latest reported closing price of 4.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

W Capital Management holds 365K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 33K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 15K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

Inspirato Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspirato, Inc. operates as a travel subscription company.

