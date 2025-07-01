Inspirato Incorporated Partners with Savoya to Enhance Luxury Travel Experience

Inspirato partners with Savoya for premium ground transportation, enhancing luxury travel experiences and member benefits worldwide.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspirato Incorporated has announced a new partnership with Savoya, a leading provider of premium ground transportation, aiming to enhance the luxury travel experience for its members. This collaboration grants Inspirato members exclusive access to Savoya's network of elite chauffeurs across hundreds of global locations, ensuring high standards of professionalism and comfort. With this partnership, members will benefit from savings on Savoya bookings and personalized support from a dedicated client care team. Inspirato's CEO, Payam Zamani, emphasized the importance of making luxury travel seamless and memorable, while Savoya's Chief Commercial Officer, Dominic Miraglia, highlighted their shared commitment to exceptional service. The partnership not only aims to enrich the member experience but also explores additional ways to streamline transportation booking and add value.

Potential Positives

New partnership with Savoya enhances the luxury experience for Inspirato members by providing exclusive access to premium ground transportation worldwide.

This collaboration aims to deepen member value and create incremental revenue opportunities for Inspirato.

Members will benefit from exclusive savings on Savoya bookings and personalized coordination through a dedicated Savoya Client Care team.

The partnership reinforces Inspirato's commitment to innovation and delivering unforgettable travel experiences to its clientele.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Inspirato and Savoya about?

The partnership enhances the Inspirato luxury travel experience by providing exclusive access to Savoya’s premium ground transportation services.

How does the Inspirato and Savoya partnership benefit members?

Members receive exclusive savings on bookings, personalized coordination, and a seamless travel experience that complements their luxury stays.

What services does Savoya offer to Inspirato members?

Savoya provides a dedicated Client Care team, elite chauffeur access, and tailored transportation solutions in over 300 global markets.

How does this partnership reflect Inspirato's travel philosophy?

The partnership aligns with Inspirato's commitment to effortless luxury travel, ensuring that both the journey and destination are exceptional.

Where can I find more information about Inspirato and its offerings?

For more details, visit www.inspirato.com or follow Inspirato on social media for updates and exclusive offers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ISPO Insider Trading Activity

$ISPO insiders have traded $ISPO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAYAM ZAMANI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 29,500 shares for an estimated $134,815

DAVID S KALLERY (PRESIDENT) sold 19,450 shares for an estimated $79,550

MICHAEL J ARTHUR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $19,671.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ISPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ISPO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DENVER, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inspirato Incorporated



(Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announces a new partnership with



Savoya



, a global leader in premium ground transportation. The collaboration is designed to elevate the Inspirato experience from the moment members step out their front door, providing exclusive access to Savoya’s network of elite chauffeurs in hundreds of destinations worldwide.





With a reputation for precision, discretion, and white-glove service, Savoya operates in more than 300 markets around the world. The company is trusted by Fortune 100 executives and ultra-high-net-worth individuals for delivering seamless, secure, and personalized transportation. Each ride is thoughtfully designed to meet the highest standards of professionalism, reliability, and comfort, so the journey reflects the quality of the destination.





“Inspirato is all about making luxury travel effortless,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “Savoya helps us extend that promise beyond the walls of our properties. Where you’re going matters, and how you get there should feel just as elevated. This partnership ensures the journey is every bit as memorable as the destination.”





The addition of Savoya strengthens Inspirato’s broader strategy of deepening member value while creating incremental revenue opportunities. By offering trusted, ground transportation through a curated partner, Inspirato continues to deliver meaningful benefits that reinforce retention and loyalty.





Through this partnership, Inspirato members will receive:







Exclusive savings on Savoya bookings



Exclusive savings on Savoya bookings



Access to a dedicated Savoya Client Care team for personalized, high-touch coordination



Access to a dedicated Savoya Client Care team for personalized, high-touch coordination



A more seamless experience between trip planning and ground transportation











“Savoya is proud to partner with Inspirato, a brand that shares our passion for delivering exceptional service with zero compromises,” said Dominic Miraglia, Chief Commercial Officer at Savoya. “Together, we’re creating a travel experience that feels effortless, secure, and entirely personalized.”





In addition to enhancing the member experience, Inspirato and Savoya will explore new tools and co-branded offerings to streamline booking and create even more value. This partnership reflects Inspirato’s ongoing commitment to thoughtful innovation, seamless service, and unforgettable travel.





For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings and partnerships, visit



www.inspirato.com



.







About Savoya







Savoya is a global leader in premium ground transportation, trusted by top executives and high-net-worth travelers for its commitment to safety, security, and exceptional service. Operating in over 300 markets worldwide, Savoya delivers peace of mind and unmatched professionalism for every trip. Learn more at



www.savoya.com



.







About Inspirato







Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit



www.inspirato.com



and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.























Contacts:

















Inspirato









Investor Relations









ir@inspirato.com









Media Relations









communications@inspirato.com





























Savoya









Investor Relations









inquires@savoya.com









Media Relations









inquires@savoya.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.