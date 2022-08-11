Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Second-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

There's been a major selloff in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares in the week since it released its second-quarter report, with the stock down 21% to US$3.92. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$84m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Inspirato losing US$0.06 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGM:ISPO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Following the latest results, Inspirato's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$353.1m in 2022. This would be a meaningful 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 42% to US$0.36. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$357.1m and losses of US$0.62 per share in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Inspirato'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target held steady at US$6.50, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Inspirato analyst has a price target of US$8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Inspirato's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 39% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 62% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Inspirato is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Inspirato going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Inspirato (2 are concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

