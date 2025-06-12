Is Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Inspirato Incorporated is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Inspirato Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISPO's full-year earnings has moved 35.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ISPO has gained about 17.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 6.3%. This means that Inspirato Incorporated is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.7%.

The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation's current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Inspirato Incorporated belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.6% so far this year, so ISPO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #18. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.3%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Inspirato Incorporated and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

