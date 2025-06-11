Inspirato Incorporated Announces Renewed Partnership with Regal Wings to Enhance Luxury Travel Experience

Inspirato partners with Regal Wings to enhance luxury air travel for members, offering exclusive airfare perks and personalized service.

Inspirato Incorporated has announced a renewed partnership with Regal Wings, enhancing the luxury travel experience for its members by offering premium international airfare without additional booking fees. Payam Zamani, Inspirato's Chairman and CEO, emphasized the importance of creating a seamless and elevated travel journey for members, aligning with Regal Wings' reputation for personalized and high-quality air travel services. Regal Wings, known for its concierge-first approach in premium air travel since 2006, aims to provide a more convenient and luxurious travel experience in collaboration with Inspirato. Members can access these benefits through a dedicated booking link, ensuring a smooth journey from start to finish. For further details, interested parties are directed to Inspirato's website.

Potential Positives

Inspirato has renewed its partnership with Regal Wings, enhancing the travel experience for its members.

The collaboration allows Inspirato members to access premium international airfares without additional booking fees, adding value to their membership.

The partnership emphasizes a shared commitment to personalized, seamless, and luxurious travel experiences, which can strengthen Inspirato's brand positioning in the luxury travel market.

This move reflects Inspirato's focus on delivering thoughtful service and elevated experiences, aligning with the expectations of discerning travelers.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Inspirato and Regal Wings?

Inspirato has renewed its partnership with Regal Wings to enhance luxury travel experiences for its members, focusing on premium air travel.

How will Inspirato members benefit from this partnership?

Members will gain access to premium international airfare with no additional booking fees, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

What services does Regal Wings provide?

Regal Wings offers personalized concierge services for premium economy, business, and first-class commercial flights, catering to discerning travelers.

How can members book flights through this partnership?

Booking must be made through a dedicated Inspirato link to access the exclusive perks included in the partnership.

Where can I find more information about Inspirato?

More information about Inspirato and its luxury travel offerings can be found on their official website, www.inspirato.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ISPO Insider Trading Activity

$ISPO insiders have traded $ISPO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAYAM ZAMANI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 207,015 shares for an estimated $4 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID S KALLERY (PRESIDENT) sold 19,450 shares for an estimated $79,550

MICHAEL J ARTHUR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $19,671 .

. BRENT L HANDLER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $16,950

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ISPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ISPO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DENVER, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inspirato Incorporated



(NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, announces a renewed partnership with



Regal Wings



, marking the return of a trusted favorite and an exciting expansion of the Inspirato member experience in the air.





“Great travel isn’t just about luxury—it’s about ease, intention, and care,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “Our partnership with Regal Wings is another step toward creating a seamless journey for our members, one that reflects the thoughtful service and elevated experience they’ve come to expect from Inspirato.”





Founded in 2006, Regal Wings is a global leader in premium air travel, offering exclusive access to industry-leading international fares in first-class and business classes. Their concierge-first approach has earned the trust of discerning travelers and world-class partners. From complex itineraries to last-minute changes, Regal Wings delivers elevated service at every altitude.





“We’re proud to partner with Inspirato,” said Faigy Einhorn, CEO of Regal Wings. “Together, we’re making international travel more personalized, seamless and luxurious. This collaboration unites our shared vision to ensure every Inspirato member’s journey begins with confidence and ease, from departure to return.”





Inspirato members will receive access to premium international commercial airfare with no additional booking fees. Regal Wings brings a level of care and precision that aligns perfectly with Inspirato’s elevated travel experience. Booking must be made through the dedicated Inspirato link to access the perks included in the partnership.





For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings, visit www.inspirato.com.







About Inspirato







Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.











Investor Relations













Media Relations













ir@inspirato.com













communications@inspirato.com





























About Regal Wings







Regal Wings is a premier luxury air provider delivering personalized, white-glove concierge service for premium economy, business, and first-class commercial flights. Through global airline partnerships and deep industry expertise, we offer tailored airfare solutions, exclusive rates, and commissionable options for travel professionals, corporate groups, and B2B2C partners. For more information, visit www.regalwings.com and follow @regalwings on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and tiktok.







Partnership & Media Inquiries









amanda.harkins@regalwings.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.