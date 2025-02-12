Inspirato Incorporated Announces Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Inspirato will release its Q4 and full-year 2024 results on February 24, followed by a conference call on February 25.

Potential Positives

The upcoming release of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with valuable insights into its performance.

The scheduled conference call for discussing the financial results indicates active engagement with investors and stakeholders, which can foster confidence in the company's management and future prospects.

The focus on luxury vacation offerings and unique travel experiences positions Inspirato favorably in a growing market segment, appealing to high-end consumers seeking exclusive travel options.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any preliminary financial figures or forecasts, which could indicate a lack of transparency or confidence in the company's performance leading up to the earnings announcement.

The timing of the conference call and the fact that it follows the market close may lead to investor anxiety if results do not meet expectations, as post-market reactions to earnings can often be volatile.

There is a reliance on exclusive luxury offerings, which may limit market appeal and expose the company to economic downturns affecting consumer spending on luxury travel.

$ISPO Insider Trading Activity

$ISPO insiders have traded $ISPO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAYAM ZAMANI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 8 purchases buying 2,586,558 shares for an estimated $600,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PLANET GROUP LLC ONE purchased 1,580,180 shares for an estimated $5,420,020

BRENT L HANDLER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,536 shares for an estimated $234,994 .

. ROBERT KAIDEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 21,549 shares for an estimated $86,196

DAVID S KALLERY (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,403 shares for an estimated $19,992 .

. MICHAEL J ARTHUR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 287 shares for an estimated $1,036

$ISPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ISPO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inspirato Incorporated



(“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, February 24.





The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at



https://investor.inspirato.com



or use the webcast link below. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.







Conference Call and Webcast:







Date/Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET





Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i92vdm7n









About Inspirato







Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.























