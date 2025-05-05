Inspirato Incorporated to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 7, Conference Call Scheduled for May 8

Inspirato plans to release Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, followed by a conference call on May 8.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspirato Incorporated, a luxury vacation club and property technology company, announced it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 7, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 8 at 1:00 PM ET, with details on how to access the call available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website. The company emphasizes its innovative model that provides curated vacation options, including luxury homes and five-star accommodations, for discerning travelers.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial and operating results release date indicates transparency and communication with stakeholders.

Scheduled conference call offers an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and analysts, promoting investor relations.

Availability of an audio replay of the webcast enhances accessibility for stakeholders unable to attend the live event.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results is scheduled after market close, potentially indicating a negative expectation regarding the quarter's performance.

The choice to conduct a conference call could imply that management anticipates questions or concerns from investors regarding the financial results.

FAQ

When will Inspirato release its financial results?

Inspirato will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 7, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Inspirato conference call?

The Inspirato conference call is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET (11:00 AM MT).

How can I listen to the Inspirato conference call?

You can listen to the audio webcast on the Inspirato Investor Relations website at investor.inspirato.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, an audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call on the Inspirato Investor Relations website.

What services does Inspirato provide?

Inspirato is a luxury vacation club offering access to curated vacation homes, five-star hotels, and custom travel experiences.

$ISPO Insider Trading Activity

$ISPO insiders have traded $ISPO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAYAM ZAMANI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 8 purchases buying 1,035,878 shares for an estimated $4 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID S KALLERY (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,853 shares for an estimated $99,543 .

. BRENT L HANDLER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $68,850 .

. MICHAEL J ARTHUR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,248 shares for an estimated $4,966.

$ISPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ISPO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DENVER, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Inspirato Incorporated







(“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO)



, the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announced plans to release financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, May 8 at 1:00 PM ET (11:00 AM MT) to discuss the results.





To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at investor.inspirato.com or use the webcast link below. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.









About Inspirato







Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.











