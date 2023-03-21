Inspirato Appoints Former Twitter Executive Robert Kaiden As CFO

(RTTNews) - Inspirato Inc. (ISPO) said it appointed Robert Kaiden as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Kaiden was most recently with Twitter, where he served as Chief Accounting Officer from June 2015 to November 2022. From 1989 to May 2015, Kaiden served in several roles at Deloitte & Touche LLP, a national auditing firm, including as Audit Partner from 2000 to May 2015.

In addition to managing audit accounts with large public companies at Deloitte, he also held significant operational roles and served as Chief of Staff to the CEO of Audit.

Kaiden has served as a member of the board of directors of travel lifestyle brand Away since January 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.