Inspirato And SIXT Partner To Deliver Seamless Luxury Travel Experience For Members

(RTTNews) - Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), a luxury vacation club, Thursday announced that it has officially partnered with SIXT USA, a premium mobility provider, to offer enhanced travel experiences to Inspirato members.

This collaboration merges high-end accommodations with premium transportation to create a seamless and personalized journey.

Inspirato's Chairman and CEO, Payam Zamani, emphasized the brand's commitment to enhancing every stage of the travel experience, noting that SIXT's service quality and attention to detail make it an ideal partner. He highlighted that the partnership allows members to enjoy elevated convenience and luxury from the start of their trip.

SIXT North America President Tom Kennedy expressed excitement about the partnership, aligning both brands' focus on premium, high-touch service. He noted that modern luxury travelers desire more than just lodging or transportation—they seek a cohesive, memorable journey.

As part of the partnership, all Inspirato members will receive immediate access to SIXT Platinum status, which includes preferred pricing, shorter waits, dedicated service, and complimentary upgrades. Members can also book vehicles through a personalized portal with benefits automatically applied. A co-branded chauffeur service is also planned for Inspirato's 2026 Masters Experience, with future opportunities including special offers for SIXT Platinum users and increased visibility at key travel hubs.

ISPO is currently trading at $3.425 or 1.8625% lower on the Nasdaq Global Market.

