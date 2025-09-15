Inspirato And Buyerlink Terminate Merger Agreement, Company To Remain Independent

(RTTNews) - Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), a leading luxury vacation club and property technology company, and Buyerlink, an online marketplace operator, have mutually agreed to terminate their planned merger.

No termination fee will be paid by either party, and Inspirato will continue operating independently.

Inspirato's Lead Independent Director, Ann Payne, stated that while the merger was expected to bring meaningful benefits, shareholder feedback played a key role in the decision. The board ultimately concluded that remaining independent is the best path forward. Payne added that the company remains committed to building long-term shareholder value and will continue exploring other strategic alternatives when appropriate.

The decision underscores Inspirato's confidence in its momentum and future growth. Over the past year, the company has streamlined operations, strengthened member engagement, and reinforced its position in the luxury travel sector.

Chairman and CEO Payam Zamani emphasized the company's progress in enhancing member experience and operations since his appointment 14 months ago. He reiterated Inspirato's mission to become one of the most indispensable luxury travel brands, expressing gratitude to members, employees, and shareholders for their continued support.

Both Inspirato and Buyerlink thanked their teams for their efforts and wished each other success moving forward.

ISPO currently trades at $3.075, or 6.40% higher on the NasdaqGM.

