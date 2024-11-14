News & Insights

Inspiration Secures 100% Stake in Promising Gold Project

November 14, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (TSE:ISP) has released an update.

Inspiration has acquired a 100% interest in the Rottenstone North Gold Project in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, a region renowned for its mining-friendly policies. The project is adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc.’s site, where significant gold discoveries have been reported, positioning Inspiration for potential growth opportunities.

