Inspiration Healthcare Reports Narrower Net Loss, Higher Revenue For FY26

(RTTNews) - Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) reported narrower net loss and increased revenue for the financial year ended January 31, 2026.

Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group is a UK-based medical technology company specialising in neonatal and critical-care medical devices designed to improve outcomes for newborns and critically ill patients.

The group operates through several medical technology subsidiaries, including Inspiration Healthcare Ltd, SLE Ltd, and Viomedex Ltd, and serves hospitals and healthcare providers through direct sales and distribution partners.

Financial Highlights

Net loss for this year dropped to £1.04 million, or 1.16 pence per share, from a loss of £14.97 million, or 18.82 pence per share, last year.

Gross profit was £20.76 million, a 27% increase from the £16.38 million in the prior year. The gross margin increased to 43.7% for this year, from the 42.8% achieved in FY25.

As a result of increased revenue and improved gross profit margin, the adjusted EBITDA increased this year to £2.79 million from £0.21 million last year.

Total revenue for the financial year 2026 totalled £47.55 million, a 24% increase from £38.25 million in the previous year. The increased revenue for this year can be attributed to sales of SLE products, which reported a 56% growth to £31.6 million from £20.22 million in financial year 2025.

The net debt at January 31, 2026, was recorded as £5.1 million, a 39% decline compared to £8.3 million in 2025. As of January 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totalled £1.17 million.

Operational Highlights

The company reported completion of its largest single export order for SLE6000 and SLE1500 for a humanitarian aid organisation and the first phase of a Middle Eastern contract, generating around £9.5 million in one-off export revenues.

Outlook

The company said current trading is in line with Board expectations for fiscal 2027, and it expects to meet full-year market expectations with an increasing orderbook and an improving opportunity pipeline.

Further, the company has expressed confidence in FY28 prospects, citing the strong underlying performance of its core business unit. It also anticipates further work on capital improvement through reduced inventory levels.

IHC.L closed Tuesday at £26.50, up 1.92% on the London Stock Exchange.

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