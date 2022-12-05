Inspiration Healthcare Group CFO Jonathan Ballard Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Ballard, stepped down effective immediately.

The company noted that it has secured an experienced practitioner, who is currently acting as a consultant to the Company and who has significant prior knowledge of the company, to lead the finance team on an interim basis.

Ballard will remain with the Company during his notice period, to ensure an orderly transition whilst the Company recruits his permanent successor.

