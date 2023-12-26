News & Insights

Inspira's Hyla Blood Sensor Achieves Up To 95% Accuracy, Stock Surges

December 26, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Tuesday announced that its Hyla Blood Sensor line sensor technology achieved 95 percent accuracy, compared to standard blood gas analyzers.

In the pre-market, Inspira is at $2.35, up 95.83 percent from the previous close of $1.19 on a volume of 61,370.

Hyla is a non-invasive system and hence could eliminate the need for blood draws. It will offer continuous, real-time blood data collection and analysis. It is engineered to complement existing medical devices.

This advancement might help Inspira's potential entry into the disposables market.

The company said its sensor technology is designed to be integrated with its INSPIRA ART100 and was submitted to the FDA in September 2023, with clearance anticipated in the first half of 2024.

