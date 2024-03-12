News & Insights

Inspira: New Data Shows Superiority Of Orbiting Blood Oxygenation Technology

(RTTNews) - Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN, IINNW) announced the company's U.S. patent backed, the orbiting blood oxygenation technology or VORTX, has broken through a significant technological barrier, meeting 100% of regulatory guideline requirements for blood oxygenation and carbon dioxide removal, at various blood flow rates with the pressure gradient on the blood across the device remaining at zero level.

The company noted that these primary results for the key endpoints of a new blood oxygenation technology without the need for fiber membranes and with zero levels of pressure gradient mark a huge milestone for the INSPIRA ART Gen 2 device.

