Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (IINN) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NasdaqCM:IINN) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 385.71% from the latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IINN is 0.00%, an increase of 47.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.03% to 150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 65K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 47.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IINN by 127.09% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 25K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 20K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IINN by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Laidlaw Wealth Management holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.