Inspira Technologies (IINN) Strives to Get AMAR Nod for ART100

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. IINN reached a significant milestone with the submission of its INSPIRA ART100 for approval under the Israeli Ministry of Health's AMAR regulation. This regulatory progress is poised to open doors to new markets, particularly in Southeast Asia and South America, paving the way for remarkable growth opportunities for the company.

AMAR is the Israeli Ministry of Health's medical device regulation unit. This authority is responsible for controlling medical device licenses and approvals in the Southeast Asia and South American markets.

More Into the News

The AMAR submission marks a strategic move by Inspira Technologies, positioning it to target global markets with its innovative Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART). This technology, designed to treat patients without mechanical ventilation while awake, represents a radical advancement in life support systems.

Inspira Technologies in this regard, highlighted the support from local key opinion leaders. The INSPIRA ART (Gen 2) device — which is under development — promises advanced blood oxygenation capabilities, real-time monitoring and personalized oxygenation control tailored to individual patient needs.

Strategic Implication

The integration of adaptive technology in the INSPIRA ART (Gen 2) device is expected to revolutionize patient care by reducing complications associated with traditional ventilation methods, shortening hospital stays and potentially saving lives. This breakthrough underscores Inspira Technologies' commitment to advancing medical technology and improving patient outcomes on a global scale.



Growing Market Prospects

Going by a Mordor Intelligence report, the Global Respiratory Devices Market is on a steady growth trajectory, estimated at $26.73 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $35.58 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.89%. The initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to market fluctuations, but government initiatives and strategic developments bolstered growth. Factors such as rising respiratory disorders like COPD and asthma, coupled with technological advancements, especially in homecare settings, are driving market expansion.

Price Performance

In the past year, Inspira Technologies’ shares surged 48.1% compared with the industry’s 11.2% increase.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

