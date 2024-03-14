Inspira Technologies (IINN) Releases Favorable Data on VORTX

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. IINN has achieved a significant milestone with its orbiting blood oxygenation technology, VORTX. The company announced achieving 100% compliance with regulatory guidelines for blood oxygenation and carbon dioxide removal with VORTX.

This achievement holds promise for the field of orbiting oxygenation technology, supplanting traditional mechanical ventilators with a superior alternative.

Technological Advancement

The recent announcement by Inspira Technologies highlights the successful adherence to regulatory guidelines for blood oxygenation and carbon dioxide removal while maintaining a zero-level pressure gradient across the device. This feat is crucial as it mitigates high mechanical shear stress, which can cause significant damage to blood components.

Inspira Technologies’ proprietary orbiting oxygenation technology eliminates the need for membrane fibers, thereby reducing pressure differentials and high shear stress. This development marks a pivotal moment in advancing patient care and mitigating critical clinical complications associated with traditional oxygenation devices.

Performance and Scalability

Advanced experiments showcasing VORTX’s performance demonstrate exceptional oxygenation and carbon dioxide removal capabilities, with minimal to zero pressure even at higher flow rates. This contrasts sharply with membrane-based devices, which often experience substantial pressure drops, posing risks to patients.



Future Implications

Inspira Technologies' achievement with VORTX signals a shift away from fiber membrane-based devices toward a technology that offers superior gas exchange without associated complications. Moreover, transitioning to alternative materials will reduce manufacturing costs and lessen dependency on a single raw material supplier, ensuring sustainability and accessibility in the long term.

Growing Market Prospects

According to a Verified Market Research report, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine market is poised for substantial growth. It is projected to touch $876.17 million by 2030 from $529.74 in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8%, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiopulmonary illnesses and respiratory failures. This growth will be further fueled by advancements in system development, including the introduction of oxygenators, hollow pumps and heparin-coated cannulas.

Factors such as rising disease incidence, an aging population, favorable legislative changes and investment opportunities are also contributing to market expansion. Despite obstacles like higher costs and equipment issues, technological progress and government funding continue to propel market growth.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of IINN have risen 25% compared with the industry’s 10.7% growth.

