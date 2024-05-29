Inspira Technologies' (IINN) ART100 Gets FDA 510(k) Grant

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. IINN recently received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its INSPIRA ART100 — a Cardiopulmonary Bypass System. This approval is a significant milestone for the company, highlighting its innovative advancements in medical technology.

Inspira Technologies is a cutting-edge medical technology business that focuses on the life support arena.

Breakthrough Technology in Cardiology

The INSPIRA ART100 device is used in an extracorporeal perfusion circuit to pump blood during brief cardiac bypass procedures of six hours or less.

With a prominent screen, 360-degree LED flow presentation and large digit display, the patient’s information is easily viewed from a distance, making the INSPIRA ART100 ideal in both standard and challenging care situations, such as isolation or in-transit scenarios.

Potential Application of INSPIRA ART100

The INSPIRA ART100 adjusts effortlessly to various consumables. Customizing the tubing and priming set with any oxygenator and related holder simplifies purchase and inventory management.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The next-generation INSPIRA ART100 will work with Inspira's AI-powered Clip-On HYLA blood sensor and tube. This integration enables real-time blood parameter measurements. The new features will optimize the process and save time and resources.

With this latest FDA 510(k) clearance, the company aims to revolutionize external mechanical ventilation machinery for the nearly 20 million people who need ventilation and oxygenation annually.

Industry Prospects

Per a report, the global cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market size was in $421 million 2021 and is expected to reach $810.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.7%. The rising healthcare expenditure to curb serious illnesses, such as cardiac diseases, is estimated to drive the demand for cardiopulmonary bypass equipments.

Recent Highlights

In April 2024, Inspira announced the signing of a collaboration term sheet (the ‘Term Sheet’) with the Beilinson Hospital in Israel for the evaluation of its proprietary INSPIRA ART100 device (the ‘Device’) in organ transplant procedures.

In March 2024, Inspira reached a significant milestone with the submission of its INSPIRA ART100 for approval under the Israeli Ministry of Health's AMAR regulation. This regulatory progress is poised to open doors to new markets, particularly in Southeast Asia and South America, paving the way for remarkable growth opportunities for the company.

Price Performance

In the past year, IINN has risen 37% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.4%.

