Inspira Technologies’ Device Wins FDA Clearance

Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd., a medical technology innovator, has announced the FDA 510(k) clearance of its INSPIRA ART100 Cardiopulmonary Bypass System, marking a significant milestone in the company’s progress. This breakthrough device, featuring Adaptive Blood Oxygenation technology, aims to improve patient oxygen saturation levels and could potentially reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. The clearance by FDA is seen as a testament to the company’s technological and innovative advancements in the life support arena.

