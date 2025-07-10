Inspira Technologies Announces Strategic Agreement with Government Health Authority for Nationwide Adoption of ART100 System

Inspira Technologies announces successful talks for ART100's nationwide adoption and global scale-up, enhancing its healthcare integration strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. has announced that it has successfully achieved all key objectives in negotiations with a foreign government health authority to facilitate the nationwide adoption of its ART100 system, a life-support technology. This agreement paves the way for the integration of the ART100 into the country's emergency infrastructure and establishes a framework for global distribution and manufacturing. CEO Dagi Ben Noon stated that this milestone positions the company for rapid growth and aligns it with government healthcare systems. Inspira Technologies specializes in advanced medical devices, with products including the ART100 and the upcoming ART500 system, and aims to strengthen its presence in the life-support and MedTech sectors.

Potential Positives

The company successfully achieved all strategic objectives in high-level talks with a government health authority, paving the way for nationwide adoption of its ART100 system.

The government recognizes ART100 as a clinically validated system, which is a significant endorsement that could enhance the product's credibility and feasibility in the market.

The established pathway for integration into the national emergency infrastructure suggests a strong alignment with government healthcare initiatives, potentially leading to increased sales and partnerships.

This development lays the groundwork for a global distribution and manufacturing hub, which can significantly enhance operational efficiencies and support the company’s existing $22.5 million purchase order.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements that indicate uncertainty and potential risks, which could lead to skepticism about the Company's future performance and ability to meet stated goals.

While the press release announces achieved objectives, it lacks specific details on the actual implementation timeline and potential obstacles in integrating the ART100 into national infrastructure, leaving stakeholders uncertain about practicality.

The mention of a “definitive pathway” for nationwide adoption could create heightened expectations, which, if not met, could damage the Company's reputation and stakeholder trust.

FAQ

What is the latest development regarding Inspira Technologies?

Inspira Technologies has achieved key objectives in talks with a government health authority to integrate its ART100 system nationwide.

How does the ART100 system enhance healthcare?

The ART100 is a clinically validated system designed for cardiopulmonary bypass and ECMO procedures, improving emergency healthcare infrastructure.

What does the partnership signify for Inspira Technologies?

This partnership marks Inspira’s entry into global government-aligned healthcare and solidifies its position in the life-support sector.

What future plans does Inspira Technologies have?

Inspira aims to accelerate the ART100's integration and establish a global distribution and manufacturing hub to enhance its operations.

How will the $22.5 million purchase order be impacted?

The partnership is expected to enhance the execution of the existing $22.5 million purchase order, facilitating growth and integration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IINN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $IINN stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IINN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IINN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IINN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IINN forecast page.

Full Release



RA'ANANA, Israel, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN,IINNW) ("



Inspira,



"



“Inspira





Technologies



,” or the "



Company



"), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced it has successfully achieved all key strategic objectives in its high-level talks with a government health authority, located outside of the United States, on July 8, 2025, a meeting previously announced by the Company on July 7, 2025, establishing a definitive pathway for the nationwide adoption of the Company’s ART100 system and creating the foundation for a future global scale-up.





This breakthrough follows a direct invitation from the government, which recognizes the ART100 as a clinically validated, field-proven system, driving the decision to initiate a national integration process.





The newly established pathway defines a strategic framework designed to accelerate the integration of the ART100 into the country’s national emergency infrastructure. Furthermore, it creates the foundation for a global distribution and manufacturing hub, a structure intended to significantly enhance the value and accelerate the execution of the Company’s existing $22.5 million purchase order, as announced on July 2, 2025.





“This achievement is a catalyst that is transforming Inspira into a new kind of company,” said Dagi Ben Noon, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Technologies. “We are now building the infrastructure for a government-aligned, global commercial platform. Our entire focus is on execution, and we intend to move with a speed and determination that will fundamentally change the scale of our company.”





This development marks a significant validation and acceleration of Inspira’s stated strategy, signaling the Company’s entry into the global government-aligned healthcare infrastructure space.







About Inspira Technologies







Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration -cleared INSPIRA™ ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500 — a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLA™, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the life-support and MedTech landscape. The Company’s recent internal shifts may reflect broader alignment with long-term industry trends, including consolidation, cross-sector collaboration, and potential strategic partnerships. For more information, visit: https://inspira-technologies.com.







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses creating the foundation for a future global scale-up of its ART100, that this pathway is designed to accelerate the integration of the ART100 into the country’s national emergency infrastructure and creates the foundation for a global distribution and manufacturing hub which is intended to enhance the value and accelerate the execution of the Company’s $22.5 million purchase order, the belief that this achievement is a catalyst that is transforming the Company into a new kind of company, the intention to move with speed and determination that the Company believes will change the scale of the company, and that this development marks a significant validation and acceleration of the Company’s stated strategy. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







Company Contact







Inspira Technologies – Media Relations





Email: info@inspirao2.com





Phone: +972-9-9664485



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.