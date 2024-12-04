Inspira Technologies announces collaboration with Westchester Medical center

Inspira Technologies (IINN) entered into a strategic collaboration with Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. Westchester Medical Center, the flagship hospital in the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, will evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the new FDA cleared INSPIRA ART100 systems in various real-world clinical scenarios, exposing Inspira’s products and technologies to leading physicians and medical institutions. The strategic collaboration allows for Westchester Medical Center, a premier provider of advanced medical care, and Inspira Technologies to advance critical patient care with the deployment of Inspira’s proprietary INSPIRA ART100 systems. The parties have entered the strategic collaboration with the intention to mutually explore a long-term collaboration towards the future deployment of Inspira’s next-generation flagship technology, its INSPIRA ART system, which is currently in development and which is being designed to treat acute respiratory failure by elevating declining oxygen saturation levels in minutes without mechanical ventilators.

