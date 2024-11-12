Inspira Technologies Aims to Revolutionize Respiratory Support

Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN (IINN) has released an update.

Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN is innovating the respiratory support market with its INSPIRA ART technology, aiming to replace conventional mechanical ventilators. The company has received FDA clearance for its INSPIRA ART 100 system, which promises a significant impact on the $19 billion mechanical ventilation market by offering rapid oxygenation without the need for invasive procedures. As the demand for respiratory support grows, driven by ICU admissions and conditions like COVID-19, Inspira’s advancements could revolutionize patient care.

