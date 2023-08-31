Inspira (IINN) Advances Foothold in Europe With Extended Deal

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. IINN, a major player in the field of acute respiratory care solutions, has taken a significant step toward expanding its market presence in the European Union. The recent announcement of an extended service agreement with Innovimed Sp. z o.o is aimed at supporting clinical trials of the INSPIRA ART medical devices.

This underscores Inspira's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and solidifying its foothold in the region's growing respiratory care landscape.

Strategic Agreements Pave the Way

The extended service agreement complements a previously announced strategic agreement between Inspira and Innovimed. This collaboration is specifically tailored for conducting clinical pilot studies of the innovative INSPIRA ART medical devices. This partnership covers every European country, signifying a strategic alignment with Inspira's broader market expansion objectives.

A Multifaceted Approach to Market Expansion

Inspira's collaboration with Innovimed goes beyond mere geographical reach. With strategic headquarters in Europe, Innovimed's operational excellence and market insights provide a valuable advantage for Inspira.

According to Inspira, by leveraging Innovimed's expertise and deep understanding of emerging markets, it is well-positioned to navigate the intricate regulatory and operational landscape of the European Union. The company has laid the groundwork for its market entry with summary distribution agreements in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Revolutionizing Acute Respiratory Care

Inspira's medical devices, designed to enable breathing without traditional lung-based systems, hold the promise of transforming acute respiratory care. With a focus on reducing mortality rates and associated risks, such as bacterial infections and coma, these devices challenge the status quo of invasive mechanical ventilation methods. By addressing critical shortcomings of existing technologies, Inspira aims to make a substantial impact on the lives of the 20 million patients who require respiratory support each year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies, emphasizes the significance of this extended Service Agreement. He believes that as the company progresses toward future commercialization, this partnership lays a sturdy foundation for achieving widespread acceptance and adoption of its innovative respiratory care solutions.

Market Prospect

According to a Spherical Insights report, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) market is set for substantial growth. It is projected to rise from $980.4 million in 2021 to $2.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The driving forces behind this growth include improved healthcare facilities, increased research and drug development, technological advancements and higher healthcare investments.

Per the report, COVID-19’s infectious nature led to a surge in ARDS cases, especially during the pandemic's height and in its aftermath. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients experienced ARDS, with around 33% affected, as reported by the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Possible Mechanisms and Therapeutic Management study in pneumonia. This alarming statistic contributed to the rise in demand for ARDS treatments, further bolstering the market.

Price Performance

In the past year, IINN shares have declined 14% against the industry’s rise of 0.8%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Inspira currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

