Inspira Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance For Cardiopulmonary Bypass System; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN), Tuesday announced that the company's cardiopulmonary bypass system, ART100, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration.

The medical technology company said that the device is intended for use in an extracorporeal perfusion circuit to pump blood during cardiopulmonary bypass procedures lasting 6 hours or less.

Currently, Inspira's stock is moving down 8.9 percent, to $2 on the Nasdaq.

