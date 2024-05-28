News & Insights

Markets
IINN

Inspira Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance For Cardiopulmonary Bypass System; Stock Down

May 28, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN), Tuesday announced that the company's cardiopulmonary bypass system, ART100, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration.

The medical technology company said that the device is intended for use in an extracorporeal perfusion circuit to pump blood during cardiopulmonary bypass procedures lasting 6 hours or less.

Currently, Inspira's stock is moving down 8.9 percent, to $2 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IINN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.