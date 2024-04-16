Inspira Enters Collaboration Term Sheet With Beilinson Hospital In Israel For Use Of ART100 Device

(RTTNews) - Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN, IINNW) has signed a collaboration term sheet with the Beilinson Hospital in Israel for the evaluation of its INSPIRA ART100 device in organ transplant procedures. The hospital will provide Inspira with access to the internally logged data and diagnostics from the use of the Device and user feedback from medical doctors, certified clinical perfusionists, and other caregivers.

The company said the primary objectives of the evaluation agreement are to assess the functionality and performance of the Device in clinical settings and healthcare delivery.

