Insperity's Earnings Outlook

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Insperity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The announcement from Insperity is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.77% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Insperity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.72 2.12 0.64 0.86 EPS Actual 0.86 2.27 0.75 1.46 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 0.0% -2.0%

Analyst Opinions on Insperity

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Insperity.

Analysts have given Insperity a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target is $90.0, indicating a potential 6.89% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ManpowerGroup, Paycor HCM and First Advantage, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for ManpowerGroup, with an average 1-year price target of $72.0, implying a potential 14.49% downside. Paycor HCM received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $17.7, implying a potential 78.98% downside. As per analysts' assessments, First Advantage is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 75.06% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ManpowerGroup, Paycor HCM and First Advantage are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Insperity Underperform 1.26% $260M 12.77% ManpowerGroup Neutral 0.21% $785.90M 1.06% Paycor HCM Neutral 17.68% $106.80M -1.42% First Advantage Neutral -0.41% $92.20M 0.20%

Key Takeaway:

Insperity ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Insperity

Insperity Inc is a company that provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions designed to help businesses improve their performance. Small and midsize enterprises are the company's primary target customers. Majority of the company's products are offered through the company's Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which comprise various human resource functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Insperity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Insperity's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Insperity's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insperity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insperity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Insperity's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

