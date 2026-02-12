Insperity Stock Price Decreases 18% After Reporting Loss in Q4

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results.

The stock has dipped 18.2% since the earnings release on Feb. 10 in response to dismal earnings and revenues.

NSP registered an adjusted loss of 60 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 49 cents. It compares with the year-ago earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenues of $1.7 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin but increased 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s stock has plunged 63.6% over the past year compared with the 33.5% decline of its industry and against the 17.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month increased 1% year over year to 312,377. Revenues per worksite employee (WSEE) per month moved up 2% from the year-ago quarter to $1,780.

Insperity’s Q4 Operating Results

Gross profit decreased 21% from the year-ago quarter to $172 million. The gross margin was 10.3%, down 320 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating expenses declined 4% year over year to $220 million. Operating expenses per WSEE per month dipped 7% on a year-over-year basis to $233.

NSP reported an operating loss of $46 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $15 million operating loss. The company witnessed an operating loss per WSEE per month of $49 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $16 loss.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of NSP

Insperity exited fourth-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $642 million compared with $422 million in the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $369 million, flat sequentially.

In the reported quarter, NSP distributed $38 million as cash dividends. The capital expenditure totaled $9 million.

Insperity’s Q1 & 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, NSP’s guidance for EPS is kept at $1.03-$1.5. The guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS of $1.63. Insperity’s view for adjusted EBITDA is kept at $81-$111 million.

For 2026, the company’s adjusted EPS guidance is kept at $1.69-$2.72. The mid-point ($2.21) of the guided range is lower than the consensus mark of $2.42. The guidance for adjusted EBITDA is set at $170-$230 million.

Earnings Snapshot

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Adjusted earnings were $3.42 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gaining 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.8% and rose 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.94 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6% but decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% year over year.

