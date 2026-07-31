Insperity Stock Gains 3% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Beat: Here's Why

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The stock gained 2.7% since the earnings release on July 29 in response to better-than-expected results.

NSP reported adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share in the second quarter of 2026, up 31% year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 3.0%. Revenues increased 2% to $1.69 billion and beat the consensus mark of $1.67 billion by 0.5%.

Results benefited from lower operating expenses and progress across the company’s margin recovery initiatives. However, average paid worksite employees, or WSEEs, declined 1% to 305,764, partly offsetting higher pricing and revenue per employee.

Insperity, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Insperity, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Insperity, Inc. Quote

NSP Advances Margin Recovery Plan

Adjusted EBITDA rose 13% year over year to $36 million. Reported net income improved to $4 million from a loss of $5 million in the prior-year quarter, whereas diluted earnings were 10 cents per share against a loss of 14 cents.

Management said that all three components of its recovery plan contributed to the quarterly results. These included pricing and client retention actions, benefit plan and policy changes, and operating expense management. The company expects the cumulative impacts of these measures to support a significant profit recovery during 2026.

Insperity's Unit Economics Remain Pressured

Revenues per WSEE per month increased 3% to $1,838, reflecting higher pricing. Gross billings per WSEE rose to $11,895 from $11,385, while payroll cost per WSEE increased to $10,057 from $9,597.

Despite the pricing gains, gross profit declined 3% to $217 million. Gross profit per WSEE slipped 1% to $237 as benefit costs per covered employee increased 5%. The higher benefit expenses continued to pressure unit profitability, even as pricing helped support top-line growth.

NSP Reduces Expenses & Workday Costs

Operating expenses decreased 8% year over year to $211 million. Salaries, wages and payroll taxes declined 11% to $115 million, while stock-based compensation fell 35% to $13 million. These reductions more than offset a 27% increase in advertising expenses to $14 million.

The quarter included $8 million in costs related to Insperity’s strategic partnership with Workday, down from $14 million a year earlier. Lower partnership spending and broader expense discipline helped the company generate operating income of $6 million against an operating loss of $7 million in the prior-year period.

Insperity's 1H Results Stay Mixed

For the first six months of 2026, revenues increased 2% to $3.58 billion as revenues per WSEE advanced 3%. Average paid WSEEs declined 1% to 304,407, reflecting continued softness in employee volumes.

First-half adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $139 million, but adjusted earnings declined 10% to $1.64 per share. Gross profit fell 3% to $519 million, while adjusted operating expenses decreased 6% to $442 million. Reported net income declined 20% to $37 million, partly reflecting higher income tax expenses.

NSP Maintains Liquidity While Returning Cash

Insperity ended June with $95 million of adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, up from $57 million at the end of 2025. In the second quarter, the company borrowed $50 million for working capital purposes, bringing outstanding credit-facility borrowings to $420 million.

Cash outlays during the first six months included $46 million in dividends and $13 million in capital expenditure. NSP also repurchased approximately 172,000 shares for $4 million, maintaining shareholder distributions while continuing to fund operating and technology priorities.

Insperity Sets Q3 & 2026 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2026, management expects average paid WSEEs of 305,500-307,500, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.7-2.3%. The adjusted bottom line is projected between a loss of 9 cents and earnings of 41 cents per share, while adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $14-$41 million.

For 2026, Insperity updated the average paid WSEEs forecast to 305,000-307,000 from the preceding quarter’s view of 303,000-307,000. It marks a decline of 1-1.6% from the 1-2.3% given during the first quarter of 2026.

Adjusted earnings are updated to $1.88-$2.43 per share from the first-quarter 2026 view of $1.6-$2.6, with a revised adjusted EBITDA expectation of $185-$225 million compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $170-$230 million. Management plans to focus on its refined sales approach, HRScale development and artificial intelligence initiatives as it works to restore growth momentum.

NSP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Verisk VRSK reported second-quarter 2026 diluted adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 by 2.1%. The figure increased 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $806.3 million topped the consensus mark of $802.4 million by 0.5% and rose 4.3% year over year.

WM WM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 by 1.5%. Earnings increased 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.92.

Revenues rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion by 0.4%.

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