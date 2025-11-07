Insperity Stock Declines 23% After Reporting Q3 Earnings Miss

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results.

The stock has declined 22.8% since the earnings release on Nov. 3 in response to dismal earnings and revenues, and a weak EPS guidance.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, NSP’s guidance for loss per share is kept at 79-16 cents. The guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 7 cents per share.

For 2025, the company lowered the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $84 cents-$1.47 from the preceding quarter’s view of $1.81-$2.51. The guidance range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $2.11 per share.

NSP registered an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share compared with the consensus mark for earnings of 22 cents per share. It compares with the year-ago earnings of 39 cents per share. Revenues of $1.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin but increased 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Insperity, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Insperity, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Insperity, Inc. Quote

The company’s stock has declined 57.2% over the past year compared with the 44.1% fall of its industry and the 15.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month increased 1% year over year to 312,842. Revenues per worksite employee (WSEE) per month increased 3% from the year-ago quarter to $1,729.

Insperity’s Q3 Operating Results

Gross profit declined 15% from the year-ago quarter to $195 million. The gross margin was 12%, down 140 basis points from the third quarter of 2024. Operating expenses declined 4% year over year to $220 million. Operating expenses per WSEE per month fell 4% on a year-over-year basis to $246.

NSP reported an operating loss of $25 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $1 million. The company witnessed an operating loss per WSEE per month of $27 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1. Adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter is $10 million, decreasing 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of NSP

Insperity exited third-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $422 million compared with $441 million in the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $369 million, flat sequentially.

In the reported quarter, NSP distributed $11.1 million as cash dividends. The capital expenditure totaled $5.6 million.

Insperity’s Q4 & 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter, Insperity’s view for adjusted EBITDA is kept at -$29-$9 million.

For 2025, the guidance for adjusted EBITDA is reduced to $119-$153 million compared with $170-$205 million provided in the preceding quarter.

Insperity carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion TRU reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 61 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.10 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 5.8% and increased by the same margin year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 3.1% and increased 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Paychex, Inc. PAYX reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

PAYX’s fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increased 5.2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.