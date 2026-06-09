Is Insperity Stock a Buy After Its CEO Purchased Shares Worth $7.9 Million?

Key Points

Paul Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares at a weighted average price of $34.05 per share on June 3, 2026, for a total outlay of ~$7.93 million.

This transaction represented 14.82% of Sarvadi's total reported holdings at the time, with direct ownership now at 699,670 shares, and indirect holdings at 1,105,912 shares.

The transaction size far exceeds Sarvadi’s historical buy and sell trades, reflecting both increased capacity and a meaningful allocation.

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Paul J. Sarvadi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Insperity (NYSE:NSP), reported an open-market purchase of 233,000 shares for a total consideration of approximately $7.93 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 233,000 Transaction value $7.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 699,670 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$23.09 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.05); post-transaction value based on June 3, 2026 adjusted market close ($33.00).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare in scale to Sarvadi’s historical buying or selling patterns?

This 233,000-share purchase is the largest single transaction in Sarvadi’s reported history, nearly twelve times the mean size of prior sell-only events (~19,400 shares), and substantially exceeds all prior activity in the timeframe.

This 233,000-share purchase is the largest single transaction in Sarvadi’s reported history, nearly twelve times the mean size of prior sell-only events (~19,400 shares), and substantially exceeds all prior activity in the timeframe. What is the impact on Sarvadi’s aggregate holdings and ownership structure?

Following the trade, Sarvadi’s direct ownership stands at 699,670 shares, with indirect holdings at 1,105,912 shares via Our Ship Limited Partnership, Ltd., underscoring a dual-entity stake and a post-transaction directly-held position value of ~$23.09 million as of June 3, 2026.

Following the trade, Sarvadi’s direct ownership stands at 699,670 shares, with indirect holdings at 1,105,912 shares via Our Ship Limited Partnership, Ltd., underscoring a dual-entity stake and a post-transaction directly-held position value of ~$23.09 million as of June 3, 2026. Was this a derivative-driven or options-based purchase?

No; the purchase was an open-market acquisition of common stock without any associated derivative or options exercise component.

No; the purchase was an open-market acquisition of common stock without any associated derivative or options exercise component. How does the timing of this purchase relate to recent price action and capacity?

The trade was executed as the stock reached a one-year decline of 39.33% (as of June 3, 2026), with Sarvadi allocating capital at a cycle low.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.84 billion Net income (TTM) ($25.00 million) Price (as of adjusted market close June 3, 2026) $33.00

* 1-year performance data is calculated using June 3, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Comprehensive HR solutions, including payroll, benefits administration, compliance management, employee training, and a cloud-based HCM platform, form the core service portfolio.

Insperity generates revenue primarily through professional employer organization services and human capital management offerings, charging clients on a per-employee or service basis.

The company targets small and medium-sized businesses across the United States, focusing on organizations seeking to outsource HR functions and improve workforce efficiency.

Insperity operates at scale, serving over 300,000 employees and delivering integrated HR and business solutions to a broad base of U.S. enterprises. The company leverages its proprietary platforms and national sales presence to address complex workforce management needs, positioning itself as a strategic partner for growing businesses.

Its diversified service suite and technology-driven approach provide competitive differentiation in the staffing and employment services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 3 purchase of Insperity stock by the company’s co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Paul Sarvadi, suggests he has a bullish outlook towards shares. The transaction comes at an interesting time.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of $18.57 in March yet Sarvadi’s buy was made after shares recovered to some degree. This indicates he believes the price can rise higher. After all, shares remain far below the 52-week high of $64.12 reached in June of 2025.

Insperity’s stock price fell as the company’s margins shrank. In 2025, it reported a net loss of $7 million compared to net income of $91 million in 2024.

Insperity management vowed to improve margins, and its results for the first quarter are encouraging. It reported 2% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.9 billion and net income of $33 million, up from a Q4 net loss of $33 million.

The company’s valuation is not at a low point, but it’s more attractive than it was a year ago. Insperity’s price-to-sales ratio of 0.2 is notably lower than its 0.5 sales multiple at the end of Q1 last year. This indicates the stock remains at a compelling valuation, which explains Sarvadi’s June 3 purchase, and if you believe Insperity can continue to improve its profitability, then now looks like a good time to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.