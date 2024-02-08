News & Insights

Insperity Q4 Earnings Drop, Despite Revenue Growth

February 08, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Insperity, Inc. (NSP), a human resource company, Thursday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 6.1 percent.

Earnings fell 48.8 percent to $19.56 million or $0.52 per share from $38.19 million or $0.99 per share in the last year.

Selling, General and administrative expenses increased 9.9 percent to $44.96 million from $40.92 million in the previous year.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues climbed to $1580.2 million from $1489.7 million in the prior year, increase in paid worksite employees and higher revenue per worksite employee.

The Street view of revenue was $1.58 billion.

On Wednesday, Insperity shares closed at $113.06, down 0.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.

