Insperity Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Margin Recovery

Insperity, Inc. NSP delivered adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share in the first quarter of 2026, down 17% from the year-ago quarter but surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 by 5.7%. Revenues came in at $1.90 billion, up 2% year over year and beating the consensus mark of $1.89 billion by 0.4%.

Results reflected improving profitability trends as management executed a margin recovery plan, even as average paid worksite employees slipped 1% to 303,049.

Insperity, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Insperity, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Insperity, Inc. Quote

NSP Shows Early Progress in Profit Rebuild

Total gross profit declined 3% year over year to $302 million, but the performance marked a notable sequential improvement from the margin pressure seen late last year. On a unit basis, gross profit per worksite employee was $332 per month, reflecting better-than-expected benefit cost outcomes that helped offset softer unit volume.

Benefits costs per covered employee increased 5% from the prior-year period, an improvement from the higher trend encountered through much of 2025. Management attributed the progress to a favorable shift in client mix tied to pricing and renewal actions, plan design changes and updated contract terms with UnitedHealthcare, which included a pooling level change that is expected to shift more claim reimbursements to later quarters.

Insperity Trims Costs While Funding HRScale

Operating expenses decreased 1% to $240 million and included a $9-million restructuring charge related largely to severance from a workforce realignment. Excluding that charge, operating expenses fell 5%, underscoring tighter cost discipline alongside ongoing investments tied to the Workday strategic partnership.

In the quarter, Insperity invested $13 million in HRScale, including $8 million in operating expenses and $5 million in capitalized costs. A higher effective tax rate of 41% (versus 29% a year ago) weighed on the adjusted earnings comparison, led by a lower stock price reducing the tax benefit associated with stock-based compensation vesting that is concentrated in the first quarter.

NSP Returns Cash, Maintains Ample Liquidity

Capital return remained a focus. The company paid out $23 million in dividends and repurchased 171,000 shares for $4 million during the quarter, continuing its regular shareholder return program even amid ongoing operating adjustments.

Insperity ended the period with $36 million of adjusted cash, with management citing seasonal working capital timing items as a driver of the decline. Liquidity appeared solid, supported by $380 million of unused capacity under the company’s credit facility, with roughly $330 million available to borrow.

Insperity Positions HRScale & AI as Growth Levers

Management highlighted early operational milestones for HRScale, noting that initial beta clients were onboarded in March, and payrolls and invoices were processed in April as scheduled. Early commercial traction was framed around a growing pipeline, including signed commitments for nearly 6,000 worksite employees expected to onboard within the next six months, with interest centered on the combined offering of Insperity’s HR services and Workday client-facing technology.

Beyond HRScale, leadership emphasized an expanding AI strategy intended to improve internal productivity and enhance client experience. Initiatives discussed included rolling out AI agents to support HR and payroll workflows, improving HR360 platform navigation, and enabling more responsive client and employee support during major events, alongside longer-term plans to introduce conversational reporting capabilities.

NSP Updates 2026 View as SMB Sentiment Softens

Following the quarter, management updated its outlook for the balance of 2026, citing weaker small-business sentiment and a somewhat larger impact of pricing and renewal actions on new client sales and retention. The company guided for adjusted earnings per share of 2-50 cents for the second quarter of 2026 and $1.60-$2.60 for the year, reflecting an effective tax rate assumption of 28% for the second quarter and 36% for the year.

The company also projected adjusted EBITDA of $18-$46 million for the second quarter and $170-$230 million for 2026. Management noted that quarterly earnings seasonality is expected to be flatter than historical patterns, reflecting the revised UnitedHealthcare pooling structure and the expectation that the benefits of the margin recovery plan become more pronounced as the year progresses.

NSP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner, Inc. IT delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 by 11%. Adjusted earnings increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues were $1.51 billion, falling 1.5% year over year and lagging the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion by 0.6%.

Fiserv, Inc. FISV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 14%. Adjusted earnings declined 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The revenue performance was softer. Adjusted revenues were $4.68 billion, missing the consensus mark of $4.76 billion by 1.7% and decreasing 8.9% year over year.

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