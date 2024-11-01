News & Insights

Stocks

Insperity price target lowered to $84 from $90 at JPMorgan

November 01, 2024 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Andrew Polkowitz lowered the firm’s price target on Insperity (NSP) to $84 from $90 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Insperity’s Q3 results were consistent with themes highlighted by its peers, namely small business hiring remains sluggish, while health cost trend up-ticked relative to the firs half of the year performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says cyclicality is not on the side on the professional employer organization pure-plays, with soft hiring and elevated cost trend leaving models with less margin for error than enjoyed in the years immediately post-pandemic.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NSP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.