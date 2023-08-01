News & Insights

Markets
NSP

Insperity Plunges On Slashing Annual Earnings Guidance

August 01, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NSP), a human resources and business performance solutions provider, are down more than 15% Tuesday morning after the company lowered its full-year earnings outlook.

For the full year, Insperity now sees adjusted EPS in the range of 4.35-$5.32, down from the previous outlook $5.62-$6.39. Analysts expect earnings of $5.97 for the year.

The company's profit in the second quarter declined 61.6% to $12.89 million or $0.33 per share from $33.6 million or $0.87 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $3.30 per share, that beat the average estimate of analyst polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.25 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 10.7% to $1.585 billion from $1.432 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.56 billion.

NSP, currently at $98.92, has traded in the range of $96.66 - $131.09 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.