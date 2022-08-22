Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Insperity's (NYSE:NSP) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Insperity:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$201m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Insperity has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:NSP Return on Capital Employed August 22nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Insperity's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Insperity here for free.

So How Is Insperity's ROCE Trending?

Insperity deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 31% and the business has deployed 89% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 31%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Insperity has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 66%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Insperity's ROCE

Insperity has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 217% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Insperity and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

