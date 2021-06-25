Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Insperity Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Insperity had US$352.9m of debt in March 2021, down from US$369.4m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$529.1m in cash, leading to a US$176.2m net cash position.

A Look At Insperity's Liabilities

NYSE:NSP Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Insperity had liabilities of US$1.04b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$651.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$529.1m and US$564.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$601.7m.

Since publicly traded Insperity shares are worth a total of US$3.66b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Insperity boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Insperity has increased its EBIT by 3.7% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Insperity can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Insperity has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Insperity generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 88% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While Insperity does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$176.2m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$230m, being 88% of its EBIT. So we don't think Insperity's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Insperity that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.