Insperity (NSP) Stock Barely Moves Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

NSP’s shares have barely moved since its earnings release on May 1 despite an earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.27 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 7.6% but declined 15% year over year. Revenues of $1.8 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin but increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s stock has gained 9.3% over the past three months, outperforming the 4.5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month decreased 1% year over year to 303,904. Revenue per worksite employees (WSEE) per month increased 3% from the year-ago quarter to $1,977.

Insperity, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Insperity, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Insperity, Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Gross profit increased 4% year over year to $345 million. The Gross Profit margin was 19.1%, up 35 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. Operating expenses increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $237 million. Operating expenses per WSEE per month increased 14% on a year-over-year basis to $260 million.

Operating income decreased 11% year over year to $108 million. Operating income per WSEE per month declined 56.4% year over year to $24. The operating margin was 6% in the reported quarter, down 80 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter is $142 million, down 9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Insperity exited first-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $667 million compared with the $693 million reported in the preceding quarter. The long-term debt amounted to $369 million, flat sequentially.

In the reported quarter, NSP distributed $21 million as cash dividends. Capital expenditure totaled $5 million.

Q2 and 2024 Guidance

For the second quarter, NSP expects adjusted earnings per share of 61-83 cents. The mid-point (72 cents) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $53-$66 million.

For 2024, adjusted earnings per share are expected between $3.17 and $3.90. The mid-point ($3.54) of the guided range is the same as the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $254-$293 million.

Currently, Insperity carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Some Business Services Stocks

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s BR third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

BR’s adjusted earnings (adjusting 44 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.23 per share increased 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.7 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.8% and were up 4.9% year over year.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results.

OMC's earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.