Insperity (NSP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.96, changing hands as low as $63.43 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.59 per share, with $107.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.12.

