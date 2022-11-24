Insperity (NSP) Seems an Attractive Pick Now: Here's Why

Insperity, Inc. NSP has performed well in the past six months and shows the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

An Outperformer: The stock has rallied 25.8% in the past six months against the 0.7% dip of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Insperity currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a VGM Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, NSP seems an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Three estimates for 2022 have moved north in the past 60 days with no southward revision, instilling analysts’ confidence in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 7.1% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Insperity has an impressive surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (one miss), the average beat being 0.6%.

Strong Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.30 per share, indicating 34.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Insperity’s expected long-term earnings per share growth rate is 15%.

Key Driving Factors: Insperity’s business is currently benefiting from strength in the professional employer organization or the PEO industry. This momentum is being driven by growth of small and medium-sized businesses and an increased need for employee benefits and workplace safety programs. In addition, higher related expenses, time and knowledge required for the technology infrastructure to administer benefits, and HR and payroll processing on an integrated basis were tailwinds.

Insperity makes consistent efforts to reward its shareholders. In 2021, NSP repurchased 716,000 shares for $69.7 million and paid out dividends totaling $144.2 million. In 2020, it repurchased 1.4 million shares for $99.4 million and paid out dividends totaling $61.9 million. NSP bought back 2.1 million shares for $203 million and paid out dividends totaling $48.6 million in 2019. Such moves indicate the entity’s commitment to boosting shareholder value and underline its business confidence.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

Paychex is Zacks #2 Ranked at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.



