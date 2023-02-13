Insperity (NSP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Surge Y/Y

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 22 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.21 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33% and rose more than 100% year over year.

Revenues of $1.49 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% but increased 15.4% year over year. The upside was backed by a 14.3% increase in paid worksite employee (WSEE).

The average number of worksite employees paid per month, 307,506, increased 14.3% year over year.

Insperity, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Insperity, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Insperity, Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Gross profit grew 41.3% year over year to $241 million. The uptick was backed by a 14.3% increase in paid WSEEs and a 23.7% increase in gross profit per WSEE per month.

Operating expenses increased 22% year over year to $190.2 million. Operating expenses per worksite employee per month rose 6.7% to $206.

Operating income increased more than 100% year over year to $51 million. Operating income per WSEE per month improved more than 100% to $55 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Insperity exited fourth-quarter 2022 with adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $765.9 million compared with $562.14 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt amounted to $369.40 million, flat sequentially.

During the reported quarter, NSP repurchased almost 91,000 shares for $73.3 million and paid out $19.7 million as cash dividends. Capital expenditures totaled $14 million.

Q1 Guidance 2023

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $143 million and $153 million. Average WSEEs are expected in the range of 306,500-309,300.

The adjusted EPS guidance for the March quarter is provided between $2.40 and $2.60 per share. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.36 per share.

2023 Guidance

Insperity now projects adjusted earnings in the band of $5.24-$6.30 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.15 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated in the range of $353-$409 million. Average WSEEs are expected to be 317,000-326,000.

Currently, Insperity carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed.

Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.