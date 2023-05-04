Insperity (NSP) Q1 Revenues and Earnings Beat, Stock Up 1.5%

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported solid first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Insperity’s shares have gained 1.5% in response to the better-than-expected performance.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 22 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.67 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate by 7.7% and rose more than 34.2% year over year.

Revenues of $1.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8% and our estimate by 1.7%. Revenues increased 12.2% year over year. The upside was backed by an increase in the paid average number of worksite employees (WSEE).

The average number of WSEEs paid per month was 306,691, which increased 10.1% year over year.

Shares of Insperity have gained 17% in the past year against its industry’s 18.9% decline.

Operating Results

Gross profit grew 16.2% year over year to $332.1 million. The uptick was backed by a 10.1% increase in paid WSEEs and a 5.6% increase in gross profit per WSEE per month.

Operating expenses increased 12.7% year over year to $211.1 million. Operating expenses per WSEE per month rose 2.2% to $229.

Operating income increased 23% year over year to $121 million. Operating income per WSEE per month improved 11.9% to $132.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Insperity exited first-quarter 2023 with adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $732.1 million, compared with $765.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt amounted to $369.40 million, flat sequentially.

During the reported quarter, NSP repurchased almost 289,000 shares for $35 million and paid out $20 million as cash dividends. Capital expenditures totaled $6.8 million.

Q2 Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $81 million and $90 million. Average WSEEs are expected in the range of 310,800-313,700.

The adjusted earnings per share guidance for the second quarter is between $1.16 per share and $1.32 per share. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.14 per share which lies below the guided range.

2023 Guidance

Insperity now projects adjusted earnings in the band of $5.62-$6.39 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.67 per share which lies below the midpoint ($6.00) of the guided range. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated in the range of $370-$410 million. Average WSEEs are expected to be 315,600-321,600.

