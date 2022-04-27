Insperity (NSP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, View Up

Insperity, Inc.NSP reported solid first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the year-ago quarter's figure by 9.3%. The reported figure lies within the guidance of $1.56-$2.12.

Revenues of $1.58 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 6.1% and increased 22.6% year over year. The upside was backed by a 3% increase in revenues per worksite employee (“WSEE”) and 19.5% increase in paid worksite employees.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month, 278,660, inched up 19.5% year over year. WSEEs paid from new client sales grew 37%, backed by strong sale bookings in fourth-quarter 2021.

Operating Results

Gross profit grew 13.7% year over year to $285.77 million. The uptick was backed by the outperformance by paid WSEEs, favorable pricing and gross profit contribution from the company’s direct-cost programs. Gross profit per worksite employee per month decreased 4.7% year over year to $342.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.8% year over year to $118.57 million. Adjusted EBITDA per worksite employee per month decreased 4.7% to $142.

Operating expenses increased 11.8% year over year to $187.38 million. Operating expenses per worksite employee per month decreased 6.7% to $224.

Operating income increased 17.4% year over year to $98.39 million. Operating income per worksite employee per month decreased 1.7% to $118.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Insperity exited first-quarter 2022 with adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $153.18 million compared with $162.75 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt amounted to $369.40 million, flat sequentially.

During the reported quarter, the company repurchased almost 308,000 shares for $27.4 million and paid out $17.2 million in cash dividends. Capital expenditures totaled $4.7 million.

Q2 Guidance

For second-quarter 2022, Insperity projects adjusted earnings per share between 88 cents and $1.12 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 lies within the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $60 million and $73 million. Average WSEEs are expected in the range of 287,100-289,500.

2022 Guidance

Insperity has raised its guidance for 2022. The company now projects adjusted earnings in the band of $4.31-$5.09 per share compared with the prior guidance of $3.74-$4.86. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 lies within the updated guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated in the range of $285-$327 million compared with the prior guidance of $251-$311 million. Average WSEEs are expected to be 289,600-294,700 compared with the prior guidance of 287,100-292,200.

Currently, Insperity carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Omnicom’s earnings of $1.39 per share beat the consensus mark by 8.6% and increased 4.5% year over year, driven by strong margin performance.

Omnicom’s total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results.

Equifax’s adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and improved 13% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $2.08-$2.18.

Equifax’s revenues of $1.36 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 2.4% and improved 12.4% year over year on a reported basis and 13% on a local-currency basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $1.32-$1.34 billion.

Waste Management WM reported solid first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Waste Management’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.29 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.2% and improved 21.7% year over year.

Waste Management’s total revenues of $4.66 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.6% and increased 13.4% year over year.

